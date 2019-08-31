Is It Possible for a Paralympian to run the 100m in less than 10 seconds?

Published on Aug 31, 2019

Jason Smyth is the fastest athlete on earth in the T13 category at the Paralympic Games. The T13 category is for athletes with moderate visual impairment, meaning athletes have about 5-10% vision. We decided to ask him is it possible for a blind Paralympian to run the 100m in less than 10 seconds? As always, Jason was up to the challenge!



