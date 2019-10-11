Ethiopian PM Abiy Ahmed Ali wins Nobel Peace prize

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Oct 11, 2019
Abiy Ahmed Ali sought to establish peace with longtime for Eritrea after decades of conflict. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed of Ethiopia won the 2019 Nobel Peace Prize, the awards committee announced in Norway on Friday. He was recognised for starting peace talks with Eritrea and establishing a peace agreement to end the long stalemate between the two countries.