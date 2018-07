Published on Jul 13, 2018

From the closest finish ever to an amazing comeback check out the top 5 triathlon finishes in the Olympic Games.



Relive the incredible performances from Alistair Brownlee (London 2012), Jan Frodeno (Beijing 2008), Nicola Spirig (London 2012), Simon Whitfield (Sydney 2000) and Kate Allen (Athens 2004)!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com