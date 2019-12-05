One leg lateral squat [Goalkeeper Warm-Up Programme]

Exercise: start in a wide stance, facing the goalpost with a straight back and both hands on the goalpost. Flex your left knee, while keeping your right leg straight and almost touching the ground and extending your left arm to the side. Push through your left foot to return to the starting position. Repeat on the other side.

Key points:
• Shoulder, hip, knee and feet of loaded side to be kept aligned
• Limb extension
• External hip rotation
• Feet to be kept parallel while returning to starting position

Repetitions: Five per side.

