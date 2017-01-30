Trump Admin Raising Phoenix Program From the Ashes

Published on Jan 30, 2017

SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/?p=21592



As The Corbett Report reported last year, Erik Prince, the founder of Blackwater, has slithered out from his hiding place and re-emerged as a figure on the political stage. He is now advocating for a rebirth of the US' infamous "Phoenix Program" to target the ISIS terrorists the US created, and he is advising Trump from the shadows. Today Douglas Valentine, author of The Phoenix Program and The CIA As Organized Crime joins us to discuss what The Phoenix Program is and why its resurrection is so ominous.