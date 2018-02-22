Ken O'Keefe on 'Fake News', BBC Criminality, 9/11 & more – Part 1 of 2

Published on Feb 22, 2018

BBC - 'Paying for Propaganda', produced by Ken O'Keefe for Press TV in 2015 with updated commentary on Feb 22, 2018.



Issues covered; The BBC's Criminal Coverup of 9/11 Truth, employment of pedophiles by the powers that be to ensure silence/control, massive Israeli Internet Trolling & Propaganda, 'Fake News', War Propaganda equals War Crime, the Jimmy Saville/BBC “Pedophile Ring” & the subsequent “£6.5m Savile Whitewash” by Dame Janet Smith.