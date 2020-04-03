Daily Reading for Sunday, April 5th, 2020 HD

Published on Apr 3, 2020

Reading 1, Isaiah 50:4-7

4 Lord Yahweh has given me a disciple's tongue, for me to know how to give a word of comfort to the weary. Morning by morning he makes my ear alert to listen like a disciple.



5 Lord Yahweh has opened my ear and I have not resisted, I have not turned away.



6 I have offered my back to those who struck me, my cheeks to those who plucked my beard; I have not turned my face away from insult and spitting.



7 Lord Yahweh comes to my help, this is why insult has not touched me, this is why I have set my face like flint and know that I shall not be put to shame.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 22:8-9, 17-18, 19-20, 23-24

8 'He trusted himself to Yahweh, let Yahweh set him free! Let him deliver him, as he took such delight in him.'



9 It was you who drew me from the womb and soothed me on my mother's breast.



17 I can count every one of my bones, while they look on and gloat;



18 they divide my garments among them and cast lots for my clothing.



19 Yahweh, do not hold aloof! My strength, come quickly to my help,



20 rescue my soul from the sword, the one life I have from the grasp of the dog!



23 'You who fear Yahweh, praise him! All the race of Jacob, honour him! Revere him, all the race of Israel!'



24 For he has not despised nor disregarded the poverty of the poor, has not turned away his face, but has listened to the cry for help.





Reading 2, Philippians 2:6-11

6 Who, being in the form of God, did not count equality with God something to be grasped.



7 But he emptied himself, taking the form of a slave, becoming as human beings are; and being in every way like a human being,



8 he was humbler yet, even to accepting death, death on a cross.



9 And for this God raised him high, and gave him the name which is above all other names;



10 so that all beings in the heavens, on earth and in the underworld, should bend the knee at the name of Jesus



11 and that every tongue should acknowledge Jesus Christ as Lord, to the glory of God the Father.





Gospel, Matthew 26:14--27:66

14 Then one of the Twelve, the man called Judas Iscariot, went to the chief priests



15 and said, 'What are you prepared to give me if I hand him over to you?' They paid him thirty silver pieces,



16 and from then onwards he began to look for an opportunity to betray him.



17 Now on the first day of Unleavened Bread the disciples came to Jesus to say, 'Where do you want us to make the preparations for you to eat the Passover?'



18 He said, 'Go to a certain man in the city and say to him, "The Master says: My time is near. It is at your house that I am keeping Passover with my disciples." '



19 The disciples did what Jesus told them and prepared the Passover.



20 When evening came he was at table with the Twelve.



21 And while they were eating he said, 'In truth I tell you, one of you is about to betray me.'



22 They were greatly distressed and started asking him in turn, 'Not me, Lord, surely?'



23 He answered, 'Someone who has dipped his hand into the dish with me will betray me.



24 The Son of man is going to his fate, as the scriptures say he will, but alas for that man by whom the Son of man is betrayed! Better for that man if he had never been born!'



25 Judas, who was to betray him, asked in his turn, 'Not me, Rabbi, surely?' Jesus answered, 'It is you who say it.'



26 Now as they were eating, Jesus took bread, and when he had said the blessing he broke it and gave it to the disciples. 'Take it and eat,' he said, 'this is my body.'



27 Then he took a cup, and when he had given thanks he handed it to them saying, 'Drink from this, all of you,



28 for this is my blood, the blood of the covenant, poured out for many for the forgiveness of sins.



29 From now on, I tell you, I shall never again drink wine until the day I drink the new wine with you in the kingdom of my Father.'



30 After the psalms had been sung they left for the Mount of Olives.



31 Then Jesus said to them, 'You will all fall away from me tonight, for the scripture says: I shall strike the shepherd and the sheep of the flock will be scattered,



32 but after my resurrection I shall go ahead of you to Galilee.'



33 At this, Peter said to him, 'Even if all fall away from you, I will never fall away.'



34 Jesus answered him, 'In truth I tell you, this very night, before the cock crows, you will have disowned me three times.'



35 Peter said to him, 'Even if I have to die with you, I will never disown you.' And all the disciples said the same.



36 Then Jesus came with them to a plot of land called Gethsemane; and he said to his disciples, 'Stay here while I go over there to pray.'



37 He took Peter and the two sons of Zebedee with him. And he began to feel sadness and anguish.





