Prince Harry SNAPPED & Decided To Leave The Royal Family!

Published on Mar 24, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews



#PrinceHarry #MeghanMarkle #QueenElizabeth



While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seem to be loving their new life in Canada more info is coming out about why they decided to move away from England and the royal family in the first place.



What’s up guys? It’s Emile Ennis Jr. here with Clevver News and don’t worry Clevver isn’t going anywhere! We are still going to be delivering you all the celebrity news that you need to know, we are just continuing to work from home and social distance to do our part in preventing the spread of Coronavirus. Now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been doing their best to interact with fans on social media during this uncertain time.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr