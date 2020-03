Published on Mar 18, 2020

Zimbabwe has postponed its 40th independence anniversary celebrations scheduled for April 18, as well as other public gatherings and international sporting events as part of efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



In an update to the nation Tuesday, Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa declared COVID-19 a national disaster, saying the country had escalated its national response to the virus after neighboring countries in the region had reported cases.