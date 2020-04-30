Women's Triathlon | Beijing 2008 Replays

Loading...
Can't wait? Watch it now: https://oly.ch/WomensTriathlonBeijing...Relive the full Women's Triathlon of the 2008 Summer Olympic Games in Beijing! Emma Snowsill and Emma Moffatt from Australia, and Vanessa Fernandes from Portugal all made it to the top 3. Enjoy watching and find out the final order on the podium!Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔http://oly.ch/SubscribeVisit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com
