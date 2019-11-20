Israel Carries Out 'Wide-Scale Strikes' In Syria, US Gov Withholds Food/Meds From Iran & Patriot Act

Watch Queue
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
* * *
Zimbabwe Police Use Tear Gas to Break Up Opposition Rally
https://www.voanews.com/africa/zimbab...
French police use ‘weapons of war’ against protesters: Journalist tells RT how tear gas grenade exploded in his face
https://www.rt.com/news/473838-yellow...
There Are Riots In Iran And The Usual Suspect Are On It
https://www.moonofalabama.org/2019/11...
‘Shameful’ US withholds food & medicine from Iranians while claiming to support them, FM Zarif says
https://www.rt.com/news/473794-iran-z...
‘Foreign-trained’ dual nationals among those arrested for stirring up violent fuel price riots – Iranian semi-official news agency
https://www.rt.com/news/473882-iran-f...
Iran: Footage shows gunman shooting protesters during fuel protests
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q2SEp...
https://twitter.com/timand2037/status...
U.N., Red Cross say Israeli settlements are still unlawful
https://www.reuters.com/article/somni...
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Israel Strikes Dozens of Iranian, Syrian Targets Following Rocket Barrage
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/i...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IAh2L...
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor...
GOP & Dems unite to extend PATRIOT Act
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=78me6...
https://www.commondreams.org/news/201...
Trump Notifies Congress More Troops Headed To Saudi Arabia As Carrier Enters Hormuz
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitica...
Preparations For Aggressive War: US Military Presence In Poland To Be Increased Tenfold
https://southfront.org/us-military-pr...
Two US service members killed in Afghanistan helicopter crash
https://www.militarytimes.com/news/yo...
Bombs, missiles falling at record pace in long-running Afghanistan war
https://news.yahoo.com/bombs-missiles...
#Israel #Iran #PatriotAct
