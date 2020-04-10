Daily Reading for Sunday, April 12th, 2020 HD

Published on Apr 10, 2020

Reading 1, Acts 10:34, 37-43

34 Then Peter addressed them, 'I now really understand', he said, 'that God has no favourites,



37 You know what happened all over Judaea, how Jesus of Nazareth began in Galilee, after John had been preaching baptism.



38 God had anointed him with the Holy Spirit and with power, and because God was with him, Jesus went about doing good and curing all who had fallen into the power of the devil.



39 Now we are witnesses to everything he did throughout the countryside of Judaea and in Jerusalem itself: and they killed him by hanging him on a tree,



40 yet on the third day God raised him to life and allowed him to be seen,



41 not by the whole people but only by certain witnesses that God had chosen beforehand. Now we are those witnesses -- we have eaten and drunk with him after his resurrection from the dead-



42 and he has ordered us to proclaim this to his people and to bear witness that God has appointed him to judge everyone, alive or dead.



43 It is to him that all the prophets bear this witness: that all who believe in Jesus will have their sins forgiven through his name.'



Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 118:1-2, 16-17, 22-23

1 Alleluia! Give thanks to Yahweh for he is good, for his faithful love endures for ever.



2 Let the House of Israel say, 'His faithful love endures for ever.'



16 Yahweh's right hand is victorious, Yahweh's right hand is triumphant!'



17 I shall not die, I shall live to recount the great deeds of Yahweh.



22 The stone which the builders rejected has become the cornerstone;



23 This is Yahweh's doing, and we marvel at it.





Reading 2, Colossians 3:1-4

1 Since you have been raised up to be with Christ, you must look for the things that are above, where Christ is, sitting at God's right hand.



2 Let your thoughts be on things above, not on the things that are on the earth,



3 because you have died, and now the life you have is hidden with Christ in God.



4 But when Christ is revealed -- and he is your life-you, too, will be revealed with him in glory.



Gospel, John 20:1-9

1 It was very early on the first day of the week and still dark, when Mary of Magdala came to the tomb. She saw that the stone had been moved away from the tomb



2 and came running to Simon Peter and the other disciple, the one whom Jesus loved. 'They have taken the Lord out of the tomb,' she said, 'and we don't know where they have put him.'



3 So Peter set out with the other disciple to go to the tomb.



4 They ran together, but the other disciple, running faster than Peter, reached the tomb first;



5 he bent down and saw the linen cloths lying on the ground, but did not go in.



6 Simon Peter, following him, also came up, went into the tomb, saw the linen cloths lying on the ground



7 and also the cloth that had been over his head; this was not with the linen cloths but rolled up in a place by itself.



8 Then the other disciple who had reached the tomb first also went in; he saw and he believed.



9 Till this moment they had still not understood the scripture, that he must rise from the dead.





