EBRD president applauds China's engagement with multilateral system

Published on Oct 25, 2019

China's long-term policy decision to join all multilateral platforms it can and exchange ideas and practices with global institutions has been "a good thing," said President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Suma Chakrabarti.

China's engagement with the multilaterals has shown that the country wants to play a part in global governance, Chakrabarti said in an interview with Xinhua on the sidelines of the 2019 annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank Group on Wednesday.

China has also wanted to learn lessons from different multilateral organizations, he said. "I therefore applaud China's engagement with the multilateral system."