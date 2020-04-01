#sabrinacarpenter #lizakoshy #socialdistancing

Liza Koshy & Sabrina Carpenter ACCUSED Of Not Social Distancing!

Clevver News
4.65M
517 views

Published on Apr 1, 2020

#sabrinacarpenter #lizakoshy #socialdistancing

Have no fear, Sabrina Carpenter and Liza Koshy are definitely following the social distancing protocols despite what some fans may think.

People are certainly not afraid to call each other out during this time for not following the protocols, I mean we all have a responsibility to take care of not only ourselves, but everyone around us.

And even fans aren’t holding back when it comes calling out celebs who they think might not be taking social distancing seriously enough.



