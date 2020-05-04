Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Drop BOMBSHELLS About Royal Family In New Biography!

Published on May 4, 2020

More Celebrity News ►► http://bit.ly/SubClevverNews

#HarryAndMeghan #TheRoyalFamily #FindingFreedom



The ex-Royals are at it again, but this time around, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are spilling some major tea in their new tell-all biography, Finding Freedom, that goes far beyond the headlines and dives deep into the world of rumors, relationships and the painful decision to quit the Royals.





You may wanna grab a scone and some sugar for this tea that’s about to be served, because Harry and Meghan did NOT come to play.



After a whirlwind of a two-year gig as the Royal Palace’s Duke and Duchess, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided to cut ties with the Royal family and pursue some of their own dreams in the place where all dreams come true, obviously: Los Angeles.





For More Clevver Visit:

Find us on Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevver

Keep up with us on Instagram: http://instagr.am/Clevver

Follow us on Twitter: http://twitter.com/ClevverTV

Tweet Me: http://www.twitter.com/emileennisjr