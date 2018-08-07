Kenyan uses solar power to driver car

Published on Aug 7, 2018

Let’s now take you to Uasin Gishu county where a young man there, Sammy Karumbo has invented a vehicle that uses solar power to run its engine, charge mobile phones and provide home lighting. His innovation has caught the attention of residents there with many hopeful that such innovations can be encouraged if only to save Kenyans from the ever-rising fuel prices that they have to contend with at the pump.







