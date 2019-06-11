Skip navigation
Sign in
Search
Loading...
Close
This video is unavailable.
Watch Queue
Queue
Watch Queue
Queue
Remove all
Disconnect
The next video is starting
stop
Loading...
Watch Queue
Queue
__count__/__total__
YouTube TV - Live TV like never before
Loading...
Unlimited DVR storage space. Live TV from 70+ channels. No cable box required. Cancel anytime.
Working...
No thanks
Try it free
Find out why
Close
How are wooden spoons made creatively
New China TV
Loading...
Unsubscribe from New China TV?
Cancel
Unsubscribe
Working...
Subscribe
Subscribed
Unsubscribe
423K
Loading...
Loading...
Working...
Add to
Want to watch this again later?
Sign in to add this video to a playlist.
Sign in
Share
More
Report
Need to report the video?
Sign in to report inappropriate content.
Sign in
Add translations
140 views
14
Like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
15
0
Don't like this video?
Sign in to make your opinion count.
Sign in
1
Loading...
Loading...
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 11, 2019
Watch how Chinese artisans make wooden spoons creatively
Category
News & Politics
Show more
Show less
Loading...
Autoplay
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.
Up next
Surprise! Awesome figured maple (I DID NOT EXPECT THIS!!!)
- Duration: 20:03.
Southern Indiana Sawmill
1,076,881 views
20:03
20 Amazing WoodWorking Skills Techniques Tools- Wood DIY Projects You MUST See
- Duration: 10:47.
T-tech HD
2,834,764 views
10:47
How to Remove a Stump, Cheaply & Effectively!
- Duration: 21:44.
The Neals' Homestead
3,041,448 views
21:44
Building a Viking House with Hand Tools: A Bushcraft Project (PART 1)
- Duration: 26:47.
TA Outdoors
2,428,859 views
26:47
Six Medieval Arrow Types - What are they for?
- Duration: 16:11.
Tod's Workshop
80,398 views
New
16:11
Insulated Studs? This is a BIG Innovation in Framing!
- Duration: 15:59.
Matt Risinger
925,338 views
15:59
Lifting Sunken Concrete Driveway Pads
- Duration: 13:19.
Randall Wingett
5,680,810 views
13:19
Installing a new driveway
- Duration: 57:55.
Andrew Camarata
2,410,355 views
57:55
10 Things Americans Do That Confuse The Rest Of The World!
- Duration: 12:23.
Factnomenal
9,133,181 views
12:23
How to Scythe + STOP Weeding, Watering and Fertilizing
- Duration: 23:17.
Justin Rhodes
2,602,335 views
23:17
This video will piss off contractors! - DO NOT DO THIS! The Barndominium Show E101
- Duration: 16:05.
Texas Barndominiums
3,221,096 views
16:05
Wooden Wonder - Recycling wood in Ahmedabad, India
- Duration: 17:03.
Gurjarvani
746,980 views
17:03
Mind-Blowing Woodworking Projects You Must See
- Duration: 15:38.
Freeze Lists
96,090 views
New
15:38
How to make a Concrete Counter Top in 1 hour!
- Duration: 19:43.
Michael Builds
1,974,694 views
19:43
Amazing Ideas That Will Upgrade Your Home ▶2
- Duration: 12:47.
Quantum Tech HD
940,169 views
12:47
Amazing Ideas That Will Upgrade Your Home
- Duration: 10:38.
Quantum Tech HD
3,900,447 views
10:38
How to Build a Traditional Barn Roof
- Duration: 54:34.
carlrogers
774,270 views
54:34
Turn a 2 X 4 into wooden stein - tankard
- Duration: 20:10.
cabn12
422,369 views
20:10
Chess Board with Copper Inlay
- Duration: 23:34.
Wood U Make It
465,029 views
23:34
Top 5 Genius Ideas! You may need this!
- Duration: 10:27.
HandCraft
2,585,202 views
10:27
Loading more suggestions...
Show more
Language:
English
Location:
United States
Restricted Mode:
Off
History
Help
Loading...
Loading...
Loading...
About
Press
Copyright
Creators
Advertise
Developers
Terms
Privacy
Policy & Safety
Send feedback
Test new features
Loading...
Working...
Sign in
to add this to Watch Later
Add to
Loading playlists...