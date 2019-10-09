Former IMF chief Lagarde calls for new multilateralism (4K Ultra HD)

Published on Oct 9, 2019

When Christine Lagarde left the International Monetary Fund (IMF), one thing she was proud of is that the global lender has "grown stronger, more respected and more relevant."



The IMF growth is important because all countries, big or small, rich or poor, need multilateralism to promote economic development and to respond to global challenges, Lagarde told Xinhua recently at the IMF headquarters.



Lagarde stepped down as the IMF managing director on Sept. 12 after eight years of service, and will become president of the European Central Bank (ECB) on Nov. 1.