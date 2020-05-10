Daily Reading for Tuesday, May 12th, 2020 HD

Published on May 10, 2020

Reading 1, Acts 14:19-28

19 Then some Jews arrived from Antioch and Iconium and turned the people against them. They stoned Paul and dragged him outside the town, thinking he was dead.



20 The disciples came crowding round him but, as they did so, he stood up and went back to the town. The next day he and Barnabas left for Derbe.



21 Having preached the good news in that town and made a considerable number of disciples, they went back through Lystra, Iconium and Antioch.



22 They put fresh heart into the disciples, encouraging them to persevere in the faith, saying, 'We must all experience many hardships before we enter the kingdom of God.'



23 In each of these churches they appointed elders, and with prayer and fasting they commended them to the Lord in whom they had come to believe.



24 They passed through Pisidia and reached Pamphylia.



25 Then after proclaiming the word at Perga they went down to Attalia



26 and from there sailed for Antioch, where they had originally been commended to the grace of God for the work they had now completed.



27 On their arrival they assembled the church and gave an account of all that God had done with them, and how he had opened the door of faith to the gentiles.



28 They stayed there with the disciples for some time.





Responsorial Psalm, Psalms 145:10-11, 12-13, 21

10 All your creatures shall thank you, Yahweh, and your faithful shall bless you.



11 They shall speak of the glory of your kingship and tell of your might,



12 making known your mighty deeds to the children of Adam, the glory and majesty of your kingship.



13 Your kingship is a kingship for ever, your reign lasts from age to age. Yahweh is trustworthy in all his words, and upright in all his deeds.



21 My mouth shall always praise Yahweh, let every creature bless his holy name for ever and ever.



Gospel, John 14:27-31

27 Peace I bequeath to you, my own peace I give you, a peace which the world cannot give, this is my gift to you. Do not let your hearts be troubled or afraid.



28 You heard me say: I am going away and shall return. If you loved me you would be glad that I am going to the Father, for the Father is greater than I.



29 I have told you this now, before it happens, so that when it does happen you may believe.



30 I shall not talk to you much longer, because the prince of this world is on his way. He has no power over me,



31 but the world must recognise that I love the Father and that I act just as the Father commanded. Come now, let us go.



Support Catholic Online by Subscribing to our Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/c/catholiconl...



More on Daily Readings: https://www.catholic.org/bible/daily_...



Catholic Online Shopping: http://catholiconline.shopping/



[http://bit.ly/1SymkZN] Prayer Book Collection

[http://bit.ly/1q3ZrpU] Catholic Household Blessings and Prayers

[http://bit.ly/1N6YgLA] Praying the Rosary with Pope Francis

[http://bit.ly/1PS1ylT] Spiritual Thoughts Series

[http://bit.ly/204E1Wj] Divine Mercy Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1SbRs0t] Red Sacred Heart Rosary Bracelet

[http://bit.ly/1UW1fyN] Black Capped Our Father Sterling Silver Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1UIrqZm] Black Swarovski 14Kt Gold Rosary

[http://bit.ly/1Xf48rQ] Holy Family Holy Card

[http://bit.ly/1UTyBOP] GNT Leatherbound Bible

[http://bit.ly/1S8xLXo] New American Bible

[http://bit.ly/1RZVr6K] New Testament: Ignatius Catholic Study Bible



Light a Prayer Candle [http://bit.ly/1V6jjVj]



You Can Make a Difference Today - Donate Now [https://ycvf.org]