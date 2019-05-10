If China's so GREAT, why do so many FLEE when they have the chance?

Published on May 10, 2019

Seriously, most upward moving Chinese people I know have plans to or have already left China so why is it that a lot of Chinese people want to leave China as soon as they get the Chance?



Stay Awesome China (my new documentary): https://vimeo.com/ondemand/stayawesom...

Discount code: STAYAWESOME



For Motorcycle adventures around the world, and a talk-show on two wheels go to ADVChina every Monday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/advchina

Is China's Housing Bubble About to Burst?

https://youtu.be/zqq2IRyHyT0



For a realistic perspective on China and world travel from an American father and a Chinese mother with two half-Chinese daughters go to Laowhy86 every Wednesday 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/laowhy86

Inevitable Conflict with China and the USA?

https://youtu.be/aC2MJvsm5IU



For a no-nonsense on the street look at Chinese culture and beyond from China’s original YouTuber, join SerpentZA on Friday at 1pm EST

https://www.youtube.com/serpentza

Is China DESTROYING Africa?

https://youtu.be/rlAb-Gfeoyk



Support Sasha and I on Patreon: http://www.patreon.com/serpentza

Join me on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winstoninchina

Twitter: @serpentza

Instagram: serpent_za