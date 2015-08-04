Comprehensive Overview of the Death of JFK by James Fetzer

Published on Aug 4, 2015

James Fetzer ( McKnight Professor of Philosophy Emeritus, University of Minnesota Duluth; Founder, Scholars for 9/11 Truth; Editor, Assassination Science; Co-Editor, Assassination Research ) talks in detail of the assassination of JFK and the coverup of the evidence.

