TikTok Star Tests POSITIVE After #CoronavirusChallenge!!!

An influencer who went around licking toilets as part of the viral “Coronavirus challenge” TikTok challenge, has tested positive for COVID-19 in a shocking turn of events NOBODY saw coming…
What’s up y’all, it’s Emile Ennis Jr. bringing you all the breaking news updates here from my in-home Clevver studio and in case you didn’t catch the hint of sarcasm, literally everybody saw this one coming.
For starters, we have TikTok star Ava Louise to thank for kicking off the newest viral Internet challenge called the ‘Coronavirus challenge’ that involves licking toilet seats.