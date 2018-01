Published on Jan 7, 2018

Rio 2016 Olympian Ben Fletcher has stayed close to his family roots to help fund his judo career with Team GB.



Discover how behind the glitz and glamour of the Games, many world-class athletes must work around the clock to fund their Olympic dream: http://bit.do/DayJobsENG



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5