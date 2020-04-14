China stands united with neighbors to combat COVID-19

Published on Apr 14, 2020

With rigorous prevention and control measures, the COVID-19 epidemic has been subdued in China and more people are returning to work.

But cases continue to grow outside China, with major outbreaks reported in neighboring South Korea and Japan, raising growing concerns in the two northeast Asian countries.

China, which has received donations of much-needed supplies and heart-warming well-wishes from countries including South Korea and Japan at the height of its epidemic situation, has been giving back to the two neighbors so as to help them get through hard times.