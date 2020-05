Published on May 1, 2020

Camila Mendes is celebrating the release of her new Netflix film by sharing a series of photos from set, but fans noticed that in between the excitement, did Cami seemingly shade her Riverdale producers with a cryptic message on social media?





That’s what a number of fans suspected when Camila took to Instagram Thursday to promote her newest Netflix film Dangerous Lies.



Yesterday marked the premiere of the newest Netflix thriller Dangerous Lies, which centers around a girl named Katie Franklin (played by Camila), who takes a job as a caretaker to a wealthy elderly man when the two become close until he dies and names her his sole heir.





