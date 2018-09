Published on Aug 3, 2018

Sputnik News

Chinese Ambassador to Syria Qi Qianjin has suggested Beijing could soon deploy forces to assist the Syrian Army in its upcoming Idlib offensive, in addition to anti-terrorist operations in other parts of the country.

Kevork Almassian explains the reasons behind this decision at the final quarter of the Syrian war.



