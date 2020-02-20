Vinesh Phogat vs Emilia Vuc - Women's Wrestling Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Feb 20, 2020
India's wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed a victory against Emilia Vuc from Romania at the Round of 16 during the Olympic Summer Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Phogat reached the Wrestling Quarterfinals but lost against Sun Yanan of China owing to a knee injury.
What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!