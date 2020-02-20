Vinesh Phogat vs Emilia Vuc - Women's Wrestling Rio 2016 | Throwback Thursday

Published on Feb 20, 2020

India's wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed a victory against Emilia Vuc from Romania at the Round of 16 during the Olympic Summer Games 2016 in Rio de Janeiro. Phogat reached the Wrestling Quarterfinals but lost against Sun Yanan of China owing to a knee injury.



