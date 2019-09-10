Figure Skating will be there for you!

Published on Sep 10, 2019

We bet you all know this intro, but if you take a closer look, you might recognise some slight differences. For the start of the Figure Skating season AND the 25yrs anniversary of "Friends", we bring you a very special version of the "Friends" theme including some special guests like Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen, Evgenia Medvedeva and many more!



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com