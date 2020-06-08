The Women Who Strip For Dead Pigs in Taiwan

Published on Jun 8, 2020

There are strange traditions surrounding "dancing women" in both China and Taiwan. Typically, in some rural areas, there is a tradition where women will put on a seductive dance for the deceased. In Taiwan, there is even a tradition where attractive women will dance for dead pigs.



