#ThrowbackThursday

Norway v USA - Women's Football Condensed Final - Sydney 2000 | Throwback Thursday

Olympic
3.5M
344 views
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Jun 6, 2019

In its second Olympic appearance, Norway's stars are pitted against the USA, consistently the dominant nation in women’s football. Enjoy this condensed version of the Women's Football final from the Summer Olympic Games Sydney 2000.

What is your favorite Olympic moment of all time? Let us know in the comments below and it might be featured in the next #ThrowbackThursday!

Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to