Brooklyn Beckham Is IG OFFICIAL With GF Nicola Peltz!

Published on Jan 10, 2020

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz have done what every modern day young lover has to do to be taken seriously in the dating world -- they’ve made their romance instagram official. So now we KNOW it’s real!What’s up guys, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. with Clevver News and we’re happy for Brooklyn and NicolA! Mostly because we can stop speculating that these two are dating and get right to the point! They’re young and in love…Yesterday just happened to be Nicola’s 25th birthday and Brooklyn gave her the sweetest gift: the right to call him her boyfriend! The 20 year old son of David and Victoria Beckham posted the sweetest message about his lady on instagram. With a scandalous photo to go along with it. Nicola is wrapped in Brooklyn’s arms as they adorably pose for a bathroom mirror selfie. Steamy! Get it because they are in the bathroom.Now, this may be the official official post we’ve been waiting for from these two, but Brooklyn and Nicola have been dropping us hint that they’re an item for a little while. Last week, the photog captured this candid image of the actress. He also posted one she seemingly took of him -- in bed -- and one of them together.Brooklyn gave us just one telling emoji for the caption: the red heart. AKA, the sign of LOVE!Nicola recently returned the favor on her own instagram account posting this shirtless photo of herself and Brooklyn. Also sidenote, I guess mirror selfies are back in style? Just FYI. But she posted the ominous black heart.Good thing we now know the truth!

But to be honest… We kinda knew this was coming. Even though Brooklyn and Nicola have only recently made their relationship instagram official, they’ve been hanging out none stop! In fact, Nicola rang in the new decade with Brooklyn and his famous family! The Beckhams threw a lavish New Years Eve party that included fireworks, games, and singing -- which they did together, by the way. “You’re So Vain” was their song of choice. And of course they snapped a photo together. Looks like this love has been brewing for some time now! But is it the real deal for Brooklyn? Cause let’s face it… the 20 year old has been doing, well, what most 20 year olds do! He’s dating around! Let’s take a little walk down memory lane, shall we?Before Nicola, Brooklyn was dating singer and dancer Lexi Pantera -- again! The pair had originally hooked up in late 2018, despite their near decade age difference. But sadly, their romance was short lived, until they were spotted kissing at a London night club this past September. And that was only a short while after Brooklyn had ended his relationship with Hana Cross fizzled. Now THIS relationship was pretty serious! The couple dated met each other’s parents, visited Paris together -- Hana even hit it off with Brooklyn’s little brother Cruz.They dated for nine months before calling it quits. Brooklyn has also been linked to a few other girls too, including Playboy model Lexi Wood -- they were spotted kissing! He was spotted with French actress Sonia Ben Ammar. There were rumors he was dating Sofia Richie, ya know, before she and Scott Disick became inseparable. And there was much talk about him spending so much time with singer Madison Beer. She even admitted to having feelings towards Brooklyn back in the day! Oh you KNOW they were into each other! But they never gave it a fair shot! Could she BE any more adorable?? Sadly, the pair called it quits for good in 2018 leaving the door wide open for Brooklyn to get to experience love in new ways! Including with Nicola! The photographer was undoubtedly there for his new girlfriend this week as she said goodbye to a very important person in her life -- just one day before her 25th birthday. On instagram, the actress paid tribute to Gina, who sadly passed away. Let’s send some love to Nicola as she mourns her loss in the comment section below. And while you’re down there, let us know how cute Brooklyn and Nicola are! Do you think this love is going to last? And make sure you hit that subscribe button for all the relationship drama sure to pop up -- it always does with celebs involved! I’m Emile Ennis Jr. for Clevver News! Thanks for watching!



