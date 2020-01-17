Selena Gomez's REGRETS Not Writing Adele's Songs!

Published on Jan 17, 2020

Writing a hit song is like catching lightning in a bottle. You never know what’s going to go number 1 on the charts. But hindsight is 20/20. And some of the biggest musicians, SELENA GOMEZ INCLUDED, all wish that they wrote a song that ended up going down in history as one of the greats.What’s up guys its Sussan Mourad here with Clevver News and that’s the case with Selena Gomez, who recently said that she wished she had a writing credit under a few of Adele’s greatest hits.she was there, the radio host asked her what songs she wished she had written.She answered with two songs off of Adele’s album, 25, which Adele released when she was, you know, 25.Selena said “I would have wanted to do either 'Send My Love (To Your New Lover)' or 'Hello.” I mean, same, Selena. I also wish I wrote “Hello”.Or any one of her other songs, for that matter. Adele is a great songwriter, and writes a lot of her songs by herself.For the songs Adele doesn’t write by her lonesome, she typically has just one or two co-writers.Adele actually wrote her 2015 number 1 hit with just one other person, Greg Kurstin, who was also the solo co-writer on Adele’s “Water Under the Bridge” and “Million Years Ago”.Besides Adele, Greg has also written for Harry Styles, Halsey, The Jonas Brothers, Britney Spears, Sia, and interestingly enough, Selena Gomez.But this was back when she was still “Selena Gomez and the Scene”.Greg wrote their song “Whiplash” for Selena, along with fellow songwriter Nicole Morier and Britney freaking Spears.How lucky to sing a song written for you by the legendary Ms britney spears herself! And at such a young age.Now, Selena does have a hand in writing a lot of the songs that she sings as well.Through her career, she has a co-writing credit on 23 songs where she is also a performer.Selena usually works with a writing team that includes Justin Tranter, Julia Michaels, as well as a number of other great songwriters. And while Selena wishes she had the potential to write “Hello”, she also said in the Capital FM interview that she would never attempt to sing it.That’s because Adele and Selena have pretty different vocal ranges. They’re both considered mezzo-sopranos, but Adele can sing a lot lower than Selena can. Though she wouldn’t sing an Adele song, she did also say that she would love Adele to cover her new song “Lose You to Love Me”.While doing a Q&A with iHeart Radio, a fan in the audience asked if she could have one song off of ‘Rare” covered by any singer, what song and what singer would it be.You guessed it Adele! But I’ll say this: they’re both darn good at singing a love song!Interestingly though, when Selena was asked what song reminds her of being in love, she came up blank.But she remembers one song very fondly - “I Hope You Dance” by Lee Ann Womack.She explained in the interview why that song was so close to her heart.Adele, too, should be coming out with new music sometime this year. Multiple sources have confirmed to People Magazine that Adele should be dropping something soon.This of course means we can get ready to cry, since Adele has said in the past that she had a tough 2019.

In April she separated from her husband of 8 years, Simon Konecki and is currently co-parenting their son together.When she was on a recent vacation with Harry Styles, some fans thought that the two could be making music together.Two of my favorites on one track. It’s the duet we didn’t know we needed, but now I’m not gonna be ok until we have it.What about an Adele slash Harry slash Selena song? THAT would certainly be something!! Although, both Harry and Selena have dropped their albums, and so now it’s Adele’s turn.What do you guys think? Would you love to hear Adele cover Lose You To Love Me? What song do you wish YOU wrote? Let me know in the comments section below! And then click that subscribe button if you’re not already part of the clevver fam! I’m Sussan Mourad and I’ll catch you later!



