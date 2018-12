Published on Dec 3, 2018

At the men's free skating competition of the Olympic Winter Games 2018 in PyeongChang, Javier Fernandez claimed the Bronze Medal for his incredible Flamenco performance to "Man of La Mancha" by Mitch Leigh.



