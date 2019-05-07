'He is a good man, I love him' - Pamela Anderson visits Assange at London prison

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on May 7, 2019
An emotional Pamela Anderson and WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson opened up to reporters following the first ‘social’ visit to Julian Assange since the whistleblower was imprisoned last month.
Anderson and Hrafnsson were the first people allowed to visit Assange, aside from his lawyer, since the 47-year-old was sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment for violating bail conditions.