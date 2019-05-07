#RT #news

'He is a good man, I love him' - Pamela Anderson visits Assange at London prison

RT
3.5M
41,443 views

Transcript

Published on May 7, 2019

An emotional Pamela Anderson and WikiLeaks editor-in-chief Kristinn Hrafnsson opened up to reporters following the first ‘social’ visit to Julian Assange since the whistleblower was imprisoned last month.

Anderson and Hrafnsson were the first people allowed to visit Assange, aside from his lawyer, since the 47-year-old was sentenced to 50 weeks imprisonment for violating bail conditions.

READ MORE: https://on.rt.com/9tu4

#RT (Russia Today) is a global #news network broadcasting from Moscow and Washington studios.

