Kanye West Trolled By Fans For Leaving Kim In Elevator!

Published on Feb 21, 2020

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were caught in a bit of an awkward moment while kissing in a Paris elevator just before Kanye walked out, leaving Kim and her expensive baggage to fend for themselves…



What’s up y’all, I’m Emile Ennis Jr. back here on Clevver News, and it’s no question that Kim Kardashian has carried (and put up with) Kanye West’s baggage for, like, ever.



That’s not a roast, it’s all a part of this thing called marriage, it’s in the vows, it’s that unconditional love, bla bla bla, we all do it.



But the tables were turned over the weekend when Kanye basically left Kim and her actual designer baggage to fend for themselves.



The moment in question was caught on camera, when Kim and Kanye were coming down from an elevator while locking lips, just as lovers in Paris would do.



The two seem super happy in love, especially considering the fact that Kim had clearly just gone on a massive designer shopping spree with bags in tow.



Ok, shoutout to whoever the heck took this video, which caught Kanye in a rare Saint-West-grinning-cheek-to-cheek-moment.



But the Internet doesn’t care about that. All that matters is the fact that Kanye literally walked out of the elevator leaving Kim and her bags behind.



Like, did the doors close? Did a designer bag get stuck in the glass door? Did KIM MAKE IT OUT ALIVE?!



Clearly fans are getting the biggest kick out of this whole situation, tweeting their concern for kim, like this fan who wrote, “Kanye really just left Kim to get the bags while the elevator closed on her.”



Another fan also noticed Kanye’s oddly giddy grin, writing, “Kanye is so happy he just left Kim right on that elevator. Bless his little heart.”



The fans are weighing in, and clearly loving this moment, and I know you guys have some thoughts on this, so first off, I need to know who you think was taking the video.



Secondly, why was Kanye so happy?



I need answers, and I’m counting on you guys, so start up the conversation down here in the comments.



But if you thought that was cringe, this actually wasn’t the first time these two were caught in a total cringe moment…



No joke, it’s been twice in one week, and both times happened while kissing AND on camera… here me out.



Just days before #ElevatorGate, Kim and Kanye were enjoying themselves on a date night at the NBA All-Star game.



Naturally, the two were caught on the infamous Kiss Cam when Kim attempted to kiss Kanye for a whopping five seconds until she was FINALLY able to plant one on his cheek.



Take a look and try not to faint from the cringe:



Yeah, I know… take a breather if you need to.



Again, fans were shocked at the treatment towards his wife, especially because Kim literally lives in the public eye, so this was kinda a slap in the face.



One user tweeted, “Someone tell Kanye West he isn't God and to kiss his damn wife on the kiss cam.. wtf.”



Ok, so maybe the public elevator kiss was Kanye’s way of redeeming himself?



Then again, a lot of fans came to Kanye’s defense following the Kiss Cam Cringe, writing things like, “He clearly didn’t notice she wanted a kiss cause when she kissed him he smiled hella big. awww that was cute at the end.”



Another fan swore by the fact that Kanye is still madly in love with Kim despite the denial, saying, “I feel like they truly love each other; he just doesn’t like to show his affection in person.”



Whatever the verdict may be, there’s plenty more redeemable kiss cam moments where that came from.



And to be honest, Kanye seems pretty unphased by the whole ordeal, and actually really content with his bowl of KFC chicken while Kim K. does what Kim K. does best.



So if you still have it in you after all that, I wanna know your thoughts on BOTH of Kimye’s awkward kiss moments…



Were they just caught in super unfortunate moments, or is this what it’s also like behind closed doors?



So if you still have it in you after all that, I wanna know your thoughts on BOTH of Kimye's awkward kiss moments…

Were they just caught in super unfortunate moments, or is this what it's also like behind closed doors?

Get to talking down here in the comments



