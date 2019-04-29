How China’s Military and Police Use US Satellites | China Uncensored

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Apr 29, 2019
American satellite companies like Boeing, SSL, and the Carlyle Group are helping China's military police with mass surveillance and monitoring of the Chinese people, including Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, China island building in the South China Sea, and broadcasting state-run propaganda. A Wall Street Journal expose uncovers how the Chinese state and US companies have skirted US laws to take part in human rights abuses in China. At least the money is good.