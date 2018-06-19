Linux Mint 19 Review: See What's New in This Awesome Release

Published on Jun 19, 2018

You probably already have been reading about Linux Mint 19 features on our website: https://itsfoss.com/linux-mint-19-rel...



It is time to see those new features in action in this Linux Mint 19 review.



The beta version of Linux Mint 19 has been released and the final stable release should be within 2 weeks. Not much will change till the final release.



To summarize Linux Mint 19 has new look and feel with Cinnamon 3.8 and GTK 3.22. Timeshift backup tool has been improved and is now integrated with the update manager.

Software Manager is faster and so is Nemo File Manager. In fact, entire Linux Mint 19 Cinnamon experience is faster than the previous release.

There are some visual and feature improvements on Linux Mint specific apps like the PDF editor.

I hope you like this quick review of Linux Mint 19 features. Your comments and suggestions are welcome.