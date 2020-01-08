Nicki Minaj's Wax Figure Is FREAKY & Nothing Like Her!

Published on Jan 8, 2020

Okay so 2020 has been pretty terrifying so far. Threats of world war 3, wildfires covering an entire continent and earthquakes, and now Nicki Minaj’s latest wax figure!



What’s up guys it’s Emile Ennis Jr here and, okay, this terrifying thing absolutely pales in comparison to the actual world news that’s happening around us...but it’s still pretty scary.



Madame Tussauds unveiled their new Nicki Minaj wax figure Tuesday and people are already doing a double take making sure they’re actually seeing what they think they’re seeing.



Before we go any further, take a look at the wax figure for yourself. This new wax figure of Nicki Minaj was just unveiled in the Berlin, Germany location of Madame Tussaud’s Wax Museum.



So all of our German fans, please go check it out for yourself and send pics of it to me - so I know if it’s really as bad as it looks.



Because I can see that it does NOT look great. Like, I’m not sure where to start with this one.



So let’s start with the face.



On top of being overly aggressive, that’s also just not really Nicki’s face shape.



One person said “They got my girl Nicki wax figure looking like a white woman”.



Look, wax figures as a whole are inherently creepy. Sorry to this Madame, but wax figures is an art form we should have left in the past - like cave paintings or lite-brights.



And speaking of old, they gave Nicki’s figure her outfit from her Anaconda music video from 2014



Beyond the aggressiveness of her face, there are definitely other issues with the statue as well.



Namely, isn’t Nicki’s butt bigger than that?



Complex tweeted out a side by side photo of Nicki in the Anaconda video and the new Nicki statue we see before us today.

And it’s the easiest spot the difference game that I’ve ever played



German actress Evelyn Burdecki unveiled the new figure of Nicki, And she really wasn’t afraid to get handsy with her.



Like, i’m preeeetty sure Nicki would not love you touching her hair or using it as a wig.



Which leads me to the question, do celebrities not get to see the wax figures before the rest of us?? Like, is Nicki at home right now laughing along with the rest of us?



Or maybe she’s busy writing a diss track about Madame Tusssaud.



Either way, Nicki isn’t the first celeb to be burned by her and her team of wax artists. Like look at this haunting rendition of Ariana Grande.



I love Ariana, I really do. But if I stumbled upon this wax figure and the bizarre candy heart background that says things like “Think pink” and “Yolo”, I would have no idea who i was looking at.



Maybe they’ll give re-do the Nicki due to all the confused fans? Really they just need to fill her in more. Make her cheeks more puffy and her butt a little rounder and robust. Maybe they can take some of that excess wax in her fivehead that they gave her and put it in her butt. Just like the good ole plastic surgeons intended.But still, people will be critics! And like critics, we have the right to leave funny comments about Nicki’s wax figure online!

