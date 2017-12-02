The Karate World Champion Firefighter Aiming at Tokyo 2020 | Day Jobs

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
Published on Dec 2, 2017
Finding fitness and friendship from her firefighting career has given Spanish athlete Paula Rodriguez the platform to chase karate gold at the first appearance of the sport in the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.
Discover how behind the glitz and glamour of the Games, many world-class athletes must work around the clock to fund their Olympic dream: http://bit.do/DayJobsENG