The Karate World Champion Firefighter Aiming at Tokyo 2020 | Day Jobs

Published on Dec 2, 2017

Finding fitness and friendship from her firefighting career has given Spanish athlete Paula Rodriguez the platform to chase karate gold at the first appearance of the sport in the Olympic Games at Tokyo 2020.



Discover how behind the glitz and glamour of the Games, many world-class athletes must work around the clock to fund their Olympic dream: http://bit.do/DayJobsENG



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5