All Alina Zagitova 🇷🇺 Medal Winning Skates at PyeongChang 2018 | Athlete Highlights

Published on Mar 25, 2020

Alina Zagitova is the only Russian female figure skater who has managed to win Gold at the Olympic Games, World Figure Skating Championships, European Figure Skating Championships and Grand Prix of Figure Skating Final. Enjoy watching every Alina Zagitova Performance at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang of the 17-years-old Figure Skating Super Star!



