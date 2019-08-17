Legends Live On S1 • E1

Hicham El Guerrouj continues the run to inspire his native Morocco | Legends Live On

Olympic
3.7M
1,120 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Aug 17, 2019

One of the greatest middle-distance runners of all time, Hicham El Guerrouj still holds the world record in the 1500m. Today, he organizes a popular race in Morocco.

These legends made history, but their legacy lives on. Where are Olympic heroes now and how are they inspiring future generations? More: http://bit.do/LLO-EN




Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here & hit the bell! 🔔: http://bit.ly/SubscribeOlympic

Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to