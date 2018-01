Published on Jan 18, 2018

Learn figure skating's most interesting characters, including Evgenia Medvedeva, Yuzuru Hanyu, Nathan Chen, Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir.



Sport by sport snapshots of the athletes and stories to watch during PyeongChang 2018! http://bit.do/STWEN



Subscribe to the official Olympic channel here: http://bit.ly/1dn6AV5



Visit the Olympic Channel, where the Games never end: http://www.olympicchannel.com