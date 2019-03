Published on Mar 10, 2019

The Duran’s Alex Christoforou and Editor-in-Chief Alexander Mercouris discuss a stunning revelation reported by Bloomberg that states US President Mike Pence was lobbying German Chancellor Angela Merkel to provoke the Russian navy by sending in German warships into the Kerch Straits.



See: Pence Asked Merkel to Provoke Russia by Sending Warships to Crimea

