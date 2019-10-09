All Oksana Chusovitina's Olympic Routines | Athlete Highlights

Published on Oct 9, 2019

Enjoy this look back at all of Oksana Chusovitina's Olympic Routines in this week's Athlete Highlights!



Oksana Chusovitina's career as an artistic gymnast began in 1988 and has spanned more than a quarter-century. Chusovitina is the only female artistic gymnast ever to compete in seven Olympic Games (Barcelona 1992, Atlanta 1996, Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Bejing 2008, London 2012, and Rio 2016). In Addition, she is one of two female artistic gymnasts to compete at the Olympics under three different national teams: the Unified Team in 1992; Uzbekistan in 1996, 2000, 2004, and 2016; and Germany in 2008 and 2012. Chusovitina's biggest achievements were the Olympic Gold Medal in the Team competition of Barcelona 1992, and the Silver Medal in Bejing 2008 in her special discipline, the Vault. What an incredible career!



