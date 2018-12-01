New Zealand v Canada - FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2018™ - Match for Third Place

FIFATV
7.4M
1,480 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 1, 2018

New Zealand ensured their historic performance at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup Uruguay 2018 was capped off with a podium finish with a 2-1 victory over Canada in the match for third place.

More match highlights:
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

More from Uruguay 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...

Follow all the action from Uruguay across the FIFA Platforms:
👉http://www.youtube.com/fifa
👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifawomenswor...
👉 https://twitter.com/FIFAWWC
👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup
👉 fifa.com/womensworldcup

When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to