Facebook Shuts Down RT Reporter’s Page

RT America
619K
9,946 views

Transcript

The interactive transcript could not be loaded.
Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Oct 12, 2018

Anya Parampil breaks down a new effort by Facebook to stop what it calls political spam from circulating on its site. Facebook used the opportunity to remove very popular alternative media pages such as the Free Thought Project, the Anti-Media, Cop Block, Filming Cops, and even RT America’s very own Rachel Blevins. Rachel then joins In Question along with Sputnik journalist Alex Rubenstein as well as Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, Daniel McAdams, to discuss the broader implications of this censorship.

Find RT America in your area: http://rt.com/where-to-watch/
Or watch us online: http://rt.com/on-air/rt-america-air/

Like us on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/RTAmerica
Follow us on Twitter http://twitter.com/RT_America

Advertisement
When autoplay is enabled, a suggested video will automatically play next.

Up next

to add this to Watch Later

Add to