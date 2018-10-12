Facebook Shuts Down RT Reporter’s Page

Published on Oct 12, 2018

Anya Parampil breaks down a new effort by Facebook to stop what it calls political spam from circulating on its site. Facebook used the opportunity to remove very popular alternative media pages such as the Free Thought Project, the Anti-Media, Cop Block, Filming Cops, and even RT America’s very own Rachel Blevins. Rachel then joins In Question along with Sputnik journalist Alex Rubenstein as well as Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, Daniel McAdams, to discuss the broader implications of this censorship.



