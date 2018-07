Published on Jul 6, 2018

One half of the Semi-Final Line-up is complete with France and Belgium having booked their places. And it means we'll have a European Winner at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. What was your favourite moment of the day? And don’t forget to check out the match highlights if you missed any of the action.



Find out where to watch live: fifa.tv/watch2018



More match highlights:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More from Russia 2018: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



More World Cup stories: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list...



Follow all the action from Russia across the FIFA Platforms:

👉 http://www.youtube.com/fifa

👉 http://www.facebook.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.twitter.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.instagram.com/fifaworldcup

👉 http://www.fifa.com