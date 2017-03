Streamed live 2 hours ago

The draw for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 will be held at the Suwon Artrium on 15 March 2017. FIFA has announced that two Argentinian football legends, Diego Maradona and Pablo Aimar, will participate in. Maradona and Aimar are no strangers to the U-20 World Cup as they both won it as players – Maradona in Japan in 1979 and Aimar in Malaysia in 1997.