Al Jazira v Pachuca - FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP UAE 2017

Rating is available when the video has been rented.
This feature is not available right now. Please try again later.
Published on Dec 16, 2017
Pachuca clinched bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 after a earning a 4-1 win over Al Jazira at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium.
Second-half strikes from Franco Jara, Roberto De La Rosa and Angelo Sagal were enough to earn the four-time participants their best-ever finish, having seen Khalfan Alrezzi initially cancel out Jonathan Urretaviscaya’s opener.