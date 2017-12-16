Al Jazira v Pachuca - FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP UAE 2017

Published on Dec 16, 2017

Pachuca clinched bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 after a earning a 4-1 win over Al Jazira at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium.



Second-half strikes from Franco Jara, Roberto De La Rosa and Angelo Sagal were enough to earn the four-time participants their best-ever finish, having seen Khalfan Alrezzi initially cancel out Jonathan Urretaviscaya’s opener.



SUBSCRIBE to stay updated: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_c...



To watch the matches live please check your local TV listings;

http://fifa.to/uae2017mrls