Al Jazira v Pachuca - FIFA CLUB WORLD CUP UAE 2017

Published on Dec 16, 2017

Pachuca clinched bronze at the FIFA Club World Cup UAE 2017 after a earning a 4-1 win over Al Jazira at Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Sports City Stadium.

Second-half strikes from Franco Jara, Roberto De La Rosa and Angelo Sagal were enough to earn the four-time participants their best-ever finish, having seen Khalfan Alrezzi initially cancel out Jonathan Urretaviscaya’s opener.

