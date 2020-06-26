Puerto Rico end USA basketball's sixteen year unbeaten streak | Athens 2004 Replay

Watch Queue
Watch the historic moment when the Team USA got defeated by Puerto Rico in Men's Basketball for the first time in sixteen years since the Olympics at Seoul 1988! At the 2004 Summer Olympic Games, the team featuring superstars like Tim Duncan and LeBron James was not able to carry on the legacy of the Dream Team and lost their first game in the tournament. Enjoy watching the game in full length!
